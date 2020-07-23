1945-2020

Rodney Charles Frank, 74, passed away at his home in Trout Creek on June 29, 2020. Rodney was born in Rockford, Illinois, August 6, 1945 to George and Evelyn Frank. Rodney was a long-haul truck driver most of his life.

Rodney is preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother Lee and a sister Ruthie and an infant son, Ronald.

Rodney is survived by a brother, Lloyd Frank of Illinois, his children, Juley (Pat), Robert (Angela), Justin (Courtney), Morgan (John) and Tyler. A private family memorial will be held.