BIG FISH - Anglers Austin Johnson and Quincy Grupenhoff, both from Noxon, brought in a total of 25.64 pounds to win seventh in the Tri-State Tournament.

The Clark Fork Bass Anglers Tri-State Tournament was held over the weekend at the Noxon Rapids Reservoir, with weigh-ins taken behind the Lakeside Motel and Resort in Trout Creek. A total of 36 teams signed up to compete for this year's grand prize of $1,500, which was sponsored by Clark Fork Bas...