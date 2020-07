The Circle reopens with fresh look for classic diner

PAIGE FICKLER SERVES UP an ice cold beverage at The Circle in Plains. The diner is open after a year of renovations and improvements.

After a year of closure, the Circle in Plains has reopened. Due to issues with hot water damage, the Circle planned to close down early summer last year to quickly effect repairs. However, owners found that the damage was more extensive than previously thought. After a year of hard work, problems...