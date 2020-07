LaRue B. Melton

LaRue B Melton, 86, passed away at his home on July 14, 2020 of natural causes.

Born on December 29, 1933, he was delivered by Ellen "Ma" Melton, over in the Sloans-Big Bend area. His parents were William Jennings Bryan "Ike" and Villa Melton.

First, he went to the Big Bend School, then Round But...