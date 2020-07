Sheriff's Log July 30, 2020



Ambulance Calls Plains 22, Trout Creek 2, T. Falls 11, Noxon 1, Hot Springs 2. Saturday, July 18 Disturbance, Hot Springs. Disturbance, T. Falls. Other law violations, Hot Springs. Assist miscellaneous, T. Falls. Informational case, Hot Springs. Disturbance, Hot Springs. Trespass, Plains. Fire,...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.