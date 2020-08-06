Company donates to local non-prof its

Clearwater Montana Properties recently donated more than $4,000 to local non-profit organizations. Since its founding in 1993, Clearwater Montana Properties has emphasized community-building as a key component of its company culture. Through its Charitable Giving Program, the company’s agents give back a portion of all real estate proceeds to the communities in which they were earned. To date, the program has produced over $600,000 in charitable donations to causes throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington.

“Each year Clearwater and our agents give a portion of each commission earned to an entity of the agents choosing in the community in which it was earned,” said CEO/Broker Kevin Wetherell. “We are very grateful for the business that we receive from each of our valued clients that enables this support within our communities.”

Noxon agents Jeannette Smith and Mark Smith presented donations totaling $4,369 to local non-profit groups including the Trout Creek Senior Center, Noxon Senior Center, Community Service Fellowship in Noxon and Heron Community Center, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Project ASCENT and Sanders County Community Development.

“We are thrilled that we can help out local communities and the causes that are near and dear to our hearts. We give a big thanks to our recipients for their hard work and all they do for our community”, said Broker Jeannette Smith.

“It’s been a tough year so far and every little bit helps, its greatly appreciated”, said Rob and Andrea Christensen with Project ASCENT.

During the busy month of July, agents met with local non-profits at the office on the corner of Highways 200 and 56, where we handed the donation checks to the happy recipients.

With nearly 100 real estate advisors throughout the region, the effects of Clearwater Montana Properties’ donations have been and will continue to be far-reaching and impactful, the company stated.