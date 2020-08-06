Plains church marks 50 years of service

It might be a couple months late, but nonetheless an exciting time for the Plains Alliance Church, which celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday with a special sermon and a lavish lunch.

"As followers of God, we believe that Plains Alliance Church was His idea, that it was His power working through Bob and Donna Mallery and the others planting the church in the beginning," said Senior Pastor Randy Neilson, who took over in 2009. "We also believe it has been His governance as head of the Church that has sustained us for 50 years of preaching and teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Therefore, since He has been the Creator and Overseer of our congregation, it seems like a good idea to worship and thank Him by having a celebration of what He has done," added Neilson, who also noted that God loves celebrations. "He tells His people often throughout His Word to celebrate with feasts and occasions that draw attention to Him and what He has done. Life can be challenging and we can get bogged down in the trials we face in this world. Celebrating is a healthy and joyful part of living - in families and in church families," he said.

The church family had planned to observe the commemoration on June 14, the actual anniversary, but decided it would be more prudent to hold off with the coronavirus pandemic looming, said Roni Mitch, who has been attending the Alliance Church for 19 years and chaired the anniversary celebration team. Mitch said the church began with four families with the first service taking place at the home of Dwaine and Mary Bauer on June 14, 1970. The congregation has grown to around 200 members today.

The existing church was dedicated in September 1978 with the gymnasium being added some 17 years later. Mallory was the first pastor, but has since passed away. There have been eight pastors since, including Neilson. More than 120 people attended Sunday's special service of songs, prayers, a sermon, and special guests, including Jeff Kingery, who pastored the church from 1991-1999 and traveled from Prescott, Ariz., to attend the 50th anniversary service. It was under Kingery's leadership that the church gymnasium was constructed. He said that the community of Plains has been blessed through the church.

One of the guest speakers was Roger Mallery, one of five children of the church's first pastor, who stayed in Plains after his parents moved on to another church. He was 15 years old when his father founded the Plains church. He remembered that Plains Chief of Police Fred Young used to allow him to drive back and forth to work, even though he didn't have his license. Associate Pastor John Curry read a note from Donna Mallory during the service. "What a joy to be celebrating 50 years together. May you continue to faithfully serving Jesus and one another especially in these turbulent days. Plains needs the message of the Christian Missionary Alliance and that God loves them," she wrote on June 14, the day before she passed away at 95. Sybille Baker, the wife of former Pastor Randy Baker, who died in 2009, spoke of her love of their time in Plains. She said she and her husband were instantly accepted and loved by the congregation. It was Randy Baker who started a soccer program in Plains.

Jonathan Wiggins, the Rocky Mountain District of The Christian and Missionary Alliance superintendent, visited from Billings to participate in the celebration. Wiggins, who is in charge of 58 Alliance churches in Wyoming, Montana, and parts of North and South Dakota and Idaho, including 35 churches in Montana, talked about the many changes since 1970, including the hundreds that came to know Christ through the Plains Alliance Church. He said the oldest Alliance church is the Lambert Alliance Church in eastern Montana, which opened in 1931.

"I am thankful to the Lord for the great ministry that Plains Alliance Church has had in Plains and the surrounding region for the past 50 years," said Wiggins. "No one can know the full extent of all the lives that have been changed, eternities re-directed heavenward and families changed," he added.

Six men and four women of the congregation shared memories of the church from the beginnings of the church to some more recent. Church Elder Todd Logan said the church sometimes went months between pastors, but members were never concerned because they knew God wanted a church in Plains and would find a pastor. Gary Johnson, now a Noxon resident, was among the original church founders and told the congregation how the small group of church members raised $900 to pay for the church property. Logan and Elder Randy Mack later led the congregation in prayer for the church past and future.

Neilson gave a short sermon from Corinthians with a message that noted regardless of the congregation's gifts, riches, intelligence, weaknesses or struggles, they should continue to walk with Christ in faith and obedience and faithfully teach the Word of God, He will provide the power to overcome the toughest circumstances.

The anniversary celebration continued with about 100 people joining a lunch of lasagna and Italian meatballs and salads in the gymnasium. During the lunch, people continued to share memories, photos, and appreciation for the Christian Missionary Alliance community, said Mitch. "The congregation was joyful for the food and fellowship and the planners were thrilled with the turnout," she added. Members had planned to have outdoor games, but the hot weather prompted them to cancel them.

The pastor said that remembering the past 50 years was a good way to stay focused on where the church is going. "It reminds us to cherish what we have and why we have it, so that we don't take it for granted and allow it to weaken or slip away," he said. "We hope the fact that we are celebrating 50 years together says something to them about who we are and what God has done."