Bridge completion expected in September

After opening one lane of the Clark Fork River bridge a week early, progress continues just west of Trout Creek.

The bridge is limited to vehicles 10 feet wide or less and is expected to remain in single-lane status through August. Crews are pouring concrete and will be removing scaffolding under the bridge within the next week or two, according to Brandon Coates, a consulant for the Montana Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to be finished in September. Live video updates can be seen at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/clarkforkbridge/. Updates can also be found on the MDT travel info app, including construction updates for other projects across the state, traffic conditions and the effects of wildfires on traffic and road conditions.