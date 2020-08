OPEN FOR BUSINESS -Christine Munday runs Crazy Moose Kayak Rentals from the lot next to Whistle Stop Laundry in Thompson Falls, which she and husband Charlie also own.

A new kayak and stand up paddleboard (SUP) rental business has opened in Thompson Falls. Christine Munday, who owns the local laundromat with her husband Charlie, opened Crazy Moose Kayak Rentals on July 3, of this year. Kayak and paddleboards are available to rent by the hour, with additional ha...