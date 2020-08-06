Audrey Ann Flockerzi, 83 fell asleep in death surrounded by close family on July 25, 2020 at her home.

Audrey was born on October 30, 1936, in Harlowton, Montana, to Robert Burlingame and Edna Thompson. Her grandparents, Lars and Lura Thompson were homesteaders in Montana, making Audrey a third generation Montanan.

On May 24, 1969, Audrey married Gary Flockerzi of Great Falls and joined their families together at the farm in Trout Creek. She worked at a local restaurant until she became the head cook at the Trout Creek School in 1972 and retired at the age of 60 in 1996.

After retirement, she worked hard on the farm and welcomed many preschool classes to the farm. Audrey had many talents, interests, a gift with painting, gardening, card making and enjoying her animals. She took pride in growing many different types of flowers and turning her yard into a personal paradise. Every direction a person looks is a reminder of things she was motivated to accomplish.

Affectionately called Grammie or Gramma-Foxy, she was present in the audience for events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cheering them on. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy and she always looked forward to them playing in the yard, completing chores, and crafting with her.

It is impossible to list all the things her hands touched from inside the home to every corner of her farm and throughout the community. Everyone benefited from her genuine caring and giving personality.

Audrey is preceded in death by Robert (Phyllis) Burlingame, Edna (Raymond) Bundtrock; her siblings: Joyce, Vernon, Louise, Zella Roberta and one grandchild.

She is survived by her spouse of 51 years, Gary; children Audie Hanley, Culli (Lyn) Wilson, Pamela (Zane) Brown, Dennis and William Flockerzi; Audrey's siblings William Bundtrock, Joan Hosteler, Janet Meier-Grolman, Robert Burlingame and her cousin-like sister, Musa Cunningham; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

She will be missed beyond measure by her family and friends. Audrey asked that everyone remember her for the time you had with her. In honor of her wishes, there will be no services.