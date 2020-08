Redesigned 2020 Huckleberry Run is officially on

Run at your own pace, run at your own time, while keeping your distance from everyone else.

This is the way road races are run during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

The 2020 Huckleberry Run is on again, only it will be when you want to run it during the weekend of Aug. 14-16, on a course that h...