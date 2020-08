OVER THE PLATE – Lei Out pitcher Jake Mickelson pitches one in to an Accuflow batter, who popped out.

Neither the coronavirus nor near 100-degree temperatures could keep the nearly 200 co-ed softball players from competing in the 6th Annual Wildhorse Showdown Softball Tournament last weekend at the Amundson Sports Complex at Plains. When the infield dust settled on Sunday, it was the I'd Hit T...