Council addresses zoning request

A proposed RV park on the east end of Thompson Falls brought several residents and a request for zoning to the City Council meeting Monday evening.

Resident Elizabeth Moore brought up the issue to the council, asking that the area around Mount Silcox Drive, near Thompson Falls High School, be zoned as residential. Moore said that there is only one entrance to the area and that many people walk the roadways. "We need to protect our investments and quality of life," Moore told the council. Residents have been circulating a petition to zone the area.

Mayor Mark Sheets suggested the matter be deferred to the city's planning committee, who is working on subdivision guidelines. He also noted that the interested parties are no longer considering the Mount Silcox location for an RV park.

"I totally respect your concerns," said council member Shawni Vaught, adding that as a member of the local fire department and numbers waning in the department, safety would also be an issue.

"If we're going to look at zoning, we need to look at the city as a whole," council member council Katherine Maudrone stated. The council voted to move the matter to the planning committee for review.

The planning committee continues to work on subdivision regulation planning. Council member Lynne Kersten said that the committee has been reviewing other regulations, including that of Sanders County and the city of Cascade. The planning committee will next meet on Aug. 17.

The council on Monday also discussed the noise level of trains going through Thompson Falls. The matter is not new to the council. The last time it was brought up by a resident was in 2018. Maudrone said that an alternative to trains blowing their horns at crossings in towns "looks like it's almost impossible because of the engineering of the crossings to meet the requirements of creating a quiet zone." Resident Tobo Leivistad suggested the city try to negotiate with Montana Rail Link to establish a maximum decibel requirement. Vaught said she thinks the railroad has done their best, noting that trains park and idle away from the crossings. The council voted to table the matter once again.

Mayor Sheets updated the council on the city sewer project Monday. He noted that negotiating easements with Montana Rail Link and utility companies has been holding up progress. Once those easements are signed, Sheets said the project will go out for bids. Sheets said that representatives of WGM Group, a partner in Ainsworth Park, would be in Thompson Falls this week to do a final inspection of the project. City Clerk Chelsea Peterson advised the council that a grand opening for Ainsworth would be held in Spring 2021.

Council member Ruth Cheney asked the council to enforce the community decay ordinance. She noted that the council has been receiving complaints on one property for years, with little action by the property owner. "Why do we have an ordinance and allow that?" Cheney asked, calling the ordinance "a useless piece of paper." The council voted to send a letter to the property owner requesting the property be cleaned in two weeks or civil action against them will be pursued.

The council voted Monday to appoint Earlene Powell as a member of the Thompson Falls Library Board.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 14.