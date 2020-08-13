Kids rewarded for summer reading
August 13, 2020
The Thompson Falls Library’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, has commenced for 2020. The program, which ran through June and July, ended on August 4. Due to social distancing requirements, story time and several activities planned for the reading program were cancelled. Despite the setbacks, Library Director Lynne Kersten thinks this year’s program was still a success.
“We weren’t sure how this summer was going to go with everything happening,” Kersten said. “I think the program helped make the summer go by, and it kept the kids reading.”
This year, a total of 86 kids signed up for the program, and 45 kids actively participated by reading and getting raffle tickets, according to Kersten. The library had a total of 21 winners who received prizes and 24 kids received runner-up gift certificates for a free ice cream at Simple Simon's.
2020 Summer Reading
PROGRAM WINNERS
1. Malachi Grounds – Robot Mouse
2. Greyson Franck – Roblox Character Book
3. Addyson Deal – Kickball Set
4. Jayden Grounds – Fishing Pole
5. Wyatt Clawson – Trolls Ukulele
6. Audrey Fairbank – Funnel Pong
7. Elena Buys – Power Balls
8. Jacob Wine – Build and Paint Wood Cars
9. Alexis Wine – Lego Classic
10. Elliana Nichols – You Can Be Anything Barbie
11. Jacob Frank – DC Rebirth Batman
12. Easton Deal – Wireless Charging Pad and Earbuds
13. Brandon Swartzentruber – Mastermind Game
14. Janessa Swartzentruber - Scattergories
15. Arianna Grounds – Would You Rather?
16. Emma Nottnagel – Bear Camp Puzzle
17. Edward Fairbank - Sprinkler
18. Quinn Nichols – Backpack Game
19. Ryker Buys – 2 Pack Water Blasters
20. Annalise Fairbank – Unicorn Plush Bank
21. Bella Nottnagel – Game Changers Kit
