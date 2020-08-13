Kids rewarded for summer reading

The Thompson Falls Library’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, has commenced for 2020. The program, which ran through June and July, ended on August 4. Due to social distancing requirements, story time and several activities planned for the reading program were cancelled. Despite the setbacks, Library Director Lynne Kersten thinks this year’s program was still a success.

“We weren’t sure how this summer was going to go with everything happening,” Kersten said. “I think the program helped make the summer go by, and it kept the kids reading.”

This year, a total of 86 kids signed up for the program, and 45 kids actively participated by reading and getting raffle tickets, according to Kersten. The library had a total of 21 winners who received prizes and 24 kids received runner-up gift certificates for a free ice cream at Simple Simon's.

2020 Summer Reading

PROGRAM WINNERS

1. Malachi Grounds – Robot Mouse

2. Greyson Franck – Roblox Character Book

3. Addyson Deal – Kickball Set

4. Jayden Grounds – Fishing Pole

5. Wyatt Clawson – Trolls Ukulele

6. Audrey Fairbank – Funnel Pong

7. Elena Buys – Power Balls

8. Jacob Wine – Build and Paint Wood Cars

9. Alexis Wine – Lego Classic

10. Elliana Nichols – You Can Be Anything Barbie

11. Jacob Frank – DC Rebirth Batman

12. Easton Deal – Wireless Charging Pad and Earbuds

13. Brandon Swartzentruber – Mastermind Game

14. Janessa Swartzentruber - Scattergories

15. Arianna Grounds – Would You Rather?

16. Emma Nottnagel – Bear Camp Puzzle

17. Edward Fairbank - Sprinkler

18. Quinn Nichols – Backpack Game

19. Ryker Buys – 2 Pack Water Blasters

20. Annalise Fairbank – Unicorn Plush Bank

21. Bella Nottnagel – Game Changers Kit