Noxon student chosen as youth ambassador

A Noxon student has been named a National Youth Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Jaedyn Murray, a 15-year-old high school junior, is one of four Montana students who have been recognized for demonstrating leadership and advocating for the end of tobacco use in Montana. Murray was among 133 other youth and adult ambassadors who participated in the campaign, according to a press release from Washington, D.C.

Murray said she got involved in tobacco control through Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), an organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry. As a youth ambassador, Murray is keeping busy with her work for the campaign. "Right now, my job is to help educate the public and my peers, send bills to the government to reduce the use of tobacco, and do my part to help take down big tobacco," Murray said. Murray has been involved in tobacco control and prevention for the last year, and will continue to educate her fellow peers through school presentations and visual symposiums.

Sandra Gubel, Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Specialist, helped encourage Murray to apply for the campaign after she saw a presentation by Murray, who demonstrated a "vaping" experiment that showed the effects the substance emitted by vaping has on the lungs. Using a plastic bottle, a vacuum, duct tape, and a vaping cartridge her father purchased for her, Murray photographed the experiment, and presented the outcome to the younger students at her school.

"Taking a plastic iced tea bottle with the lid sealed, Jayden cut a hole in the bottle that was large enough for it to be able to 'vape' the device. Her dad attached a vacuum on low, which simulated action of vaping. Jayden photographed. With only about one-third of the cartridge vaped into the bottle, the previously-clear plastic walls rapidly became cloudy. After a few more hits, the bottle was very sticky looking. Using gloved hands, Jayden sealed the open gap in the bottle with duct tape," Gubel recalled of Murray's presentation. "As she showed her photos to the K-12 students on March 3, she asked 'do you want this stuff in your lungs?'"

"I am very impressed with the work that Jayden has done to inform her Noxon peers about the dangers of tobacco in its many forms. With the help of her fellow Health Occupations Students of America chapter members, Jayden and her crew put together an outstanding array of activities for students K-12 this spring, activities that were interactive and educational," Gubel said.

Seventy-seven percent of Montana high school students smoke traditional cigarettes, while 30.2% use e-cigarettes, Murray said, adding that that was the reason she decided to get involved in tobacco prevention. Simply put, she said, "cigarettes are gross," said Gubel.

The goal of the campaign, according to Matthew L. Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, is to help create the first tobacco free generation. "Young people are critical voices in the fight against tobacco because they are targeted by the tobacco industry. Policy makers should listen and support strong policies to protect our kids, including a prohibition on all flavored tobacco products," Myers stated in the press release.

"The vape experiment she put together is very appropriate. Sanders County high school students use the products at a very high rate (34%), even higher than the state average of 30%," Gubel stated. "Tobacco companies take advantage of teens' affinity for flavors, and products are made in exciting tastes such as bubble gum, mango tango and tootie fruity, and at least 15,500 others."

On June 16, 2020, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) filed a proposed rule notice to eliminate the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as a response to the epidemic that has been seen in Montana's youth and their use of e-cigarette products.

Courtesy photo Jaedyn Murray explains the outcome of her vaping experiment at Noxon School earlier this year.

"Because of continued concern about the use of these products by young people, primarily enticed by flavors, the department has proposed prohibiting the sale of all flavored electronic vapor products on a permanent basis. The public comment period ended July 24. An announcement could, at the soonest, be announced in August," Gubel stated.

Murray's plans are to continue to help educate others about the harms of tobacco use through out her high school career, and "maybe further, if it allows me to," Murray said of her aspirations to go to medical school in New York.

"I want to continue to educate more people about this, and I want to bring it out in the open; what big tobacco is doing to us," Murray expressed. "I want to expose big tobacco and by doing that, hopefully I can help stop people getting involved in it."