ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

PREDATOR AND PREY

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 13, 2020

Ed Moreth

A male rufous hummingbird checks out a flower before moving on to a man-made hummingbird feeder. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the rufous hummingbird is one the more feisty of hummingbird species in North America and is one of the more aggressive hummingbirds. It notes that the males are more territorial than the females, which are green and orange. Hummingbirds feed mostly on nectar from flowers, but also eat insects. Like other hummingbirds, the rufous travels to Mexico for the winter.













 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/17/2020 23:09