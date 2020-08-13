Not guilty plea to DUI charge

A man charged of driving under the influence for a fourth or subsequent offense pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in 20th District Court. Antonio White Quills was pulled over on April 4 this year for a taillight violation. Officers reported he was visibly intoxicated, and he told them that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana that day. When breathalyzed he blew a score over the legal driving limit and was arrested. White Quills’s trial is set for Jan. 25, 2020.

Also on Tuesday, Dawn Holden appeared in court to plead not guilty to the charge of endangerment of the welfare of a child. Holden was charged after both she and a child tested positive for methamphetamine. Judge James Manley set Holden’s trial for January 2021.