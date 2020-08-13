ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Not guilty plea to DUI charge

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 13, 2020



A man charged of driving under the influence for a fourth or subsequent offense pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in 20th District Court. Antonio White Quills was pulled over on April 4 this year for a taillight violation. Officers reported he was visibly intoxicated, and he told them that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana that day. When breathalyzed he blew a score over the legal driving limit and was arrested. White Quills’s trial is set for Jan. 25, 2020.

Also on Tuesday, Dawn Holden appeared in court to plead not guilty to the charge of endangerment of the welfare of a child. Holden was charged after both she and a child tested positive for methamphetamine. Judge James Manley set Holden’s trial for January 2021.

 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/18/2020 02:12