Sheriff's Log

Ambulance

T. Falls 11, Plains 11, Paradise 2, Noxon 1.

Saturday, August 1

Missing person, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Animal stray/lost, Heron.

Fire, Plains.

Animal abuse, Hot Springs.

Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.

Assist motorist/citizen, Trout Creek.

Theft from buildings, T. Falls.

Fish and Game, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Property damage/criminal mischief, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, Noxon.

Harassment/privacy in communication, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Plains.

Sunday, August 2

Assist other agency, Hot Springs.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Domestic/PFMA, Dixon.

Animal other, Paradise.

Animal other, Trout Creek.

Child custody issues, Hot Springs.

Suicide attempts/threats, Plains.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

Attempt to locate, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, Plains.

Assist motorist/citizen, Plains.

Nuisance complaints, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, T. Falls.

Monday, August 3

Animal other, T. Falls.

Alarm, intrusion/holdup, Plains.

Trespass, Paradise.

Request for welfare check, T. Falls.

Threats, Plains.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Deputy responded to a report of a theft from a tool trailer that occurred over the weekend, Heron.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Animal stray lost, Plains.

Body found/coroner, T. Falls.

Fire, Heron.

Motor vehicle crash, Heron.

Assist motorist/citizen, Lonepine.

Welfare check, , T. Falls.

Fire, Heron.

Threats, T. Falls.

Tuesday, August 4

Trespass, Heron.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Alarm, intrusion/holdup, Plains.

Suspicious activity, Heron.

Suspicious activity, Dixon.

Investigation into vehicle, possible narcotics transportation, unknown.

Deputy responded to the report of a vehicle being stolen sometime in the last month, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Fire, T. Falls.

Theft, T. Falls.

Civil standby, T. Falls.

Civil attempts, Hot Springs.

Nuisance complaints, Plains.

Wednesday, August 5

Disturbance, verbal argument, T. Falls.

Animal other, Paradise.

Mental health issue, Trout Creek.

Animal other, Paradise.

Suspicious activity, Trout Creek.

Animal other, Plains.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Thursday, August 6

Automated alarm call, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Fire, Noxon.

Disturbance, Plains.

Friday, August 7

Business contact, Hot Springs.

Body found/coroner, T. Falls.

Animal bite, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Prowler, Noxon.

Saturday, August 8

Informational case, T. Falls.

Animal other, Hot Springs.

Theft, stolen trailer from Trout Creek bridge construction, Trout Creek.

Livestock, Paradise.

Abandoned vehicle, Hot Springs.

Animal other, civil issue but documented dog attacking another, superficial bite to a human, Noxon.

Disturbance, Plains.

Livestock, Hot Springs.

Theft, Plains.

General animal call or complaint, Unknown.

Informational case, Plains.

Theft, Heron.

Assist motorist/citizen, Plains.

Informational case, Plains.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Animal other, Paradise.

Disturbance, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.