Velma Melnrick

Velma Melnrick passed away July 25, she was 89.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney; her parents and her sister, Shirley.

She is survived by her children, Ken, Sue, Cindy, and Barney, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members.

She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

A private memorial was held August 1.