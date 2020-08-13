ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Letters to the Editor

Hinds dedicated to community

 
August 13, 2020



Candidate for state legislature, House District 13, Colleen Hinds has my vote.

I have known Colleen since the early 1980’s, We worked together as nurses many years, I know first-hand her caring, kindness, compassion and integrity. Montanans need this person to speak for us on all issues.

She is recently retired from 40-plus years of nursing, majority in a supervisory position.

Vote for Colleen, she is a good listener and dedicated to the community.

Judy Laundry,

Heron



 

