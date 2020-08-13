ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the week

What characteristics are important when voting for a candidate?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 13, 2020



DONNA HAWKINS, Thompson Falls - “I look for morals and integrity.”

DUANE SIMONS, St. Regis - “Honesty and integrity.”

KATHY LOGAN, Plains - “Integrity, qualifications and experience.”

REBECCA MURRAY, Tacoma, Washington - “The biggest number one thing I look for is transparency. Just looking back at everything they have done, just the least amount of sneakiness as possible.”

KYLE REVIER, Plains - “I would just look for somebody that is honest and that I think I can trust. Somebody that keeps the general public in mind rather than themselves.”

TERRI HENRY, Plains - “I look, in a candidate, for someone I can trust.”

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020