Question of the week

What characteristics are important when voting for a candidate?

DONNA HAWKINS, Thompson Falls - “I look for morals and integrity.”

DUANE SIMONS, St. Regis - “Honesty and integrity.”

KATHY LOGAN, Plains - “Integrity, qualifications and experience.”

REBECCA MURRAY, Tacoma, Washington - “The biggest number one thing I look for is transparency. Just looking back at everything they have done, just the least amount of sneakiness as possible.”

KYLE REVIER, Plains - “I would just look for somebody that is honest and that I think I can trust. Somebody that keeps the general public in mind rather than themselves.”

TERRI HENRY, Plains - “I look, in a candidate, for someone I can trust.”