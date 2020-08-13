Question of the week
What characteristics are important when voting for a candidate?
DONNA HAWKINS, Thompson Falls - “I look for morals and integrity.”
DUANE SIMONS, St. Regis - “Honesty and integrity.”
KATHY LOGAN, Plains - “Integrity, qualifications and experience.”
REBECCA MURRAY, Tacoma, Washington - “The biggest number one thing I look for is transparency. Just looking back at everything they have done, just the least amount of sneakiness as possible.”
KYLE REVIER, Plains - “I would just look for somebody that is honest and that I think I can trust. Somebody that keeps the general public in mind rather than themselves.”
TERRI HENRY, Plains - “I look, in a candidate, for someone I can trust.”
