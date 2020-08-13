2020 Hucklebery Run to be held this weekend

There will be a Huckleberry Run in 2020; only it will be run ala carte, at your own time and at your own pace, as long as it is run between anytime Friday, Aug. 14, and 9 p.m., Sunday Aug. 16.

This year’s race, redesigned and organized by Clark Fork Valley Running Club (CFVRC) president Sarah Naegeli, with a little help from her running friends, will begin and end at the Trout Creek School. The new course layout, which is still 5K, is well-marked and easy to follow, Naegeli said.

Naegeli said that while social distancing is being written right into the plan for this year’s Huckleberry Run, you really don’t have to run it alone as running with partners and/or groups will be allowed.

The Huckleberry Run is one of the most popular fun runs of any year in Sanders County, and has been a large part of the Huckleberry Festival festivities in Trout Creek for over 40 years.

As always, proceeds from the Huck Run benefits the CFVRC and its myriad activities. Since the Huckleberry Run is annually the club’s biggest fundraiser, Naegeli said that donations to the club in lieu of the usual entry fees would be greatly appreciated during the special circumstances of 2020.

Naegeli said that the 2020 Huckleberry Run shirts will be available to anyone who donates $20 or more to the CFVRC for this year’s race.