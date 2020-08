Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden August 20, 2020



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Gregory Coley, 46, resisting arrest, $235. Shawn Hughes, 31, aggravated driving under the influence, 1st offense, $1,135. Montana Highway Patrol Jay Vonheeder, 20, seatbelt violation, $20; operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC under 21 years of age...





