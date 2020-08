Courtesy Photo

AND THEY'RE OFF! A flight of mostly high school runners takes off at the start of the Huckleberry Run in Trout Creek last week. Although this group ran together albeit slightly apart to social distance, entrants in this year's Huck Run were allowed to run the race any time between August 14 and August 16 at 9 p.m. A total of 29 ran in the 2020 Huckleberry Run.