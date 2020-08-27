Bison range open to visitors again

The National Bison Range (NBR) closed access at the start of the summer due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, to the discord of the public. However, the NBR reopened its doors on Monday, August 10 to visitors under some COVID-19 protective guidelines. With the new limitations they have also released an opening plan, that can be found on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

During the initial phase, both the NBR auto trails — the Red Sleep Mountain trail and the short winter loop — will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. They also have portable toilets in the visitor center parking lot, as the visitor center will be closed during this phase. Mission Creek fishing access will remain open, but the day use area and the related trials will be closed until a later phase. Entrance fees should be dropped off in the visitor center fee collection box located in the parking lot.

During the second phase, volunteers will be allowed to assist in maintenance and donation collections will be accepted through the fee collections box.

In the third phase, the visitor center will reopen with restricted hours and social distancing in effect until the all clear is given. The day use areas will be opened as will their trails and ordinary fee collection practices will continue.

The NBR encourages visitors to follow social distancing protocol at all times, and to remain in their vehicles (as they should regardless of the coronavirus, when driving through the auto tours). They also request that members of the public who are sick stay home and that visitors wash their hands and avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose.

The National Bison Range is over 18,800 acres and was originally established in 1908. Sanders County contains part of the range, and as such receives a portion of the revenue each year, according to Commissioner Carol Brooker.