Veterans float the Clark Fork

A LITTLE HELP – Dave Williams, founder of Operation Joint Mariposa, paddles his raft over to Sam Redfern, founders of United States of Hope, on a body board, to help him get out of an eddy near the beach in Paradise during the Veterans & Family Freedom Float.

The United States of Hope teamed up with Joint Operation Mariposa and VFW Post 3596 for the first Veterans & Family Freedom Float on the Clark Fork River from Paradise to Plains.

Thirty-eight men, women and children loaded into a flotilla of inflatable rafts, kayaks, canoes, and four-foot long body boards at the Paradise Crossing fishing launch Saturday morning for the eight-mile voyage to the Sanders County Fairgrounds beach.

"It's a good outdoors event to get veterans and their families out for a fun adventure," said Heather Allen, the Plains VFW quartermaster and one of the event coordinators.

The United States of Hope, created in 2009, was designed to have a grassroots community between veteran and civilian groups to work together on community projects and to build alliances, according to Sam Redfern, founder of the nonprofit organization after nearly 15 years in the Army, including two tours in the Middle East. This was the group's third year for the Freedom Float, but the first time to team with Operation Joint Mariposa, a nonprofit veterans organization based in Plains. "It was a great trip; we'll do it again next year," said Redfern.

The Clark Fork River float had participants from Missoula, Helena, Bozeman, Lola, Stevensville, Hamilton, and a dozen from Plains, including: David Williams, Chloe Monslot, Izzy Hardy, Ben and Debbi Kirschbaum, Tom and Deb Cleveland, Leo and Wendy Larson, and Jesse, Jenny, Aaron and Chloe Raymond. Williams, a Navy veteran and founder of Joint Operation Mariposa, picked up Plains resident Elsie Hicks on the river along River Road East. The floating party ranged from 6 years old to 76-year-old Leo Larson, an Army veteran. Plains veterans included Ben Kirschbaum and Jesse Raymond, also Army vets. Larson, "captain" of his raft, rowed the entire eight miles. Williams did most of the rowing because he had most of the kids in his raft. A few of the participants switched vessels en route.

Major Matt Amble of the Army National Guard at Fort William Henry Harrison in Helena and a member of the United States of Hope, led the flotilla. Active duty Army Sergeant 1st Class Jeff Warneke of the Georgia Army National Guard joined the group, courtesy of his wife, who bought him the trip to Montana as a birthday present.

"The Freedom Floats bring veterans and civilians together to discuss issues facing the veteran community in an outdoor recreation environment," said Redfern, who added that they have been doing four floats a year for the last three years, but only three this year - Lochsa River, Idaho, Alberton Gorge, and the Clark Fork River - because of COVID-19. It took the group about three and a half hours to get to the fairgrounds beach.

Ed Moreth OFF THEY GO – Military veterans, family members and friends shove off the beach in Paradise for their eight-mile float to the fairgrounds beach as part of the Veterans & Family Freedom Float.

United States of Hope chipped in $250 toward the raft rentals and $50 for the lunch at Post 3596 after the float. Joint Operation Mariposa bought hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers and veggie dogs, drinks, and chips. The post paid for buns and condiments. Post Commander Ron Kilbury and VFW members Aaron Foreman and Bob Kunch volunteered to cook and serve. Williams presented a Quilt of Valor to Jesse Raymond, paintings to Matt Amble and Heather Downing of Bozeman.

"I think it went rather well," said Williams, who plans to have another Freedom Float next year, but hopes to get more people from other parts of Sanders County. "Everyone seemed to have a good time and that was the whole idea," he added. Williams said that one of the goals was to get veterans and their families a break from COVID-19 in a safe environment. "Everyone's been a little stir crazy after being locked up. This was a good way to get out and explore the local environment."

Although the Sanders County Fair was canceled, Post 3596 is planning to have a military parade on Saturday, Sept. 5, the day the fair would have held a parade. Veterans who are interested in participating should be at the Circle at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.