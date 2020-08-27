Falls couple takes over liquor store

D&D TO M&M – Myles and Missy Sexton purchased the liquor store from Dave and Deb Oliver on June 15, the Sextons' 35th wedding anniversary. According to the Sextons, the Olivers owned the store for roughly 15 years before passing the torch.

Montana State Liquor Store 7 moseyed further down the alphabet when D&D Liquor became M&M Liquor earlier this summer. Former store owners Dave and Deb Oliver are no strangers to the Thompson Falls scene, and neither are new liquor stores owners Myles and Missy Sexton, who also own Minnie's Montana Café.

The Sextons relocated to the area over 15 years ago when they purchased Boomtown Café in 2004 and converted it to Minnie's, a move Missy says was the "best thing we ever did." In agreement, Myles added, "It is beautiful but a tough place to make a living." Not ready to retire, trading in their work clothes for fishing poles, the two decided to delve into a new adventure and purchased the liquor store right next door to the café.

"The friends we've made with our customers and interacting with the public is the best part of any job," Myles said. In addition to the importance of building relationships, the Sextons are firm believers that "you get out of it what you put into it." Part of what they are putting into it is learning everything they can about running a liquor store.

"I'm getting an education in liquor that I never knew I'd get," Myles said with humor. Missy added, "I didn't know there was so much of it. The origins of where it is imported from." "The flavors!" emphasized Myles, "peanut butter to huckleberry." They showed great appreciation for six-year liquor store veteran Paul Morales who has been sharing his knowledge and expertise gained through the years with the new owners. "We really rely on Paul," shared Myles. Despite Morales saying, "I just work here," the Sextons quickly responded, "He is a great trainer. He runs the show. He runs a tight ship."

The biggest challenge the Sextons are facing is knowing what customers want to drink, especially during tourist season when so many different people are visiting the store. Currently, 120 cases of liquor products are delivered every Tuesday. "This is the most physical part of the job; unloading the truck on Tuesdays," Myles said. Another challenge has been the inability to get some liquors, such as select flavors of Crown Royal. Distilleries, beer producers and soda companies are having a difficult time bottling due to a shortage in glass, plastic and aluminum in response to COVID-19, informed Missy.

In order for the Sextons to purchase the liquor store, they had to abandon their beverage license at Minnie's. According to Myles, a single entity can only hold one license if that license is a state liquor license. In addition, based on population, Thompson Falls can only have three active state beverage licenses. The three are the HighLead, Big Eddy's and Rimrock Lodge.

As most businesses are suffering from the pandemic, the Sextons said the "liquor business is booming!" Myles admitted that people drink when they are happy, and people drink when they are sad, making for good business during times such as these.