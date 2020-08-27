ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
August 27, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Kayla Woodruff, 21, driving without a license, $235.

Tiffeny Hartick, 38, operating with expired registration, $85.

Cody Stinger, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Matthew Foley, 26, operating without insurance, 2nd offense, $85.

Travis Herron, 48, day speeding, $20.

Michael Cooper, 25, day speeding, $70.

Mark Wilson, 31, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.

Steven Larson, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.

Paul Wengerd, 46, exceeding special zone speed limit, $95.

Robert Wickland, 47, day speeding, $200.

Adrian Corona Raya, 43, driving without a license, $200.

John Brown, 54, day speeding, $20.

Joe Miller, 38, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.

 
