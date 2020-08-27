Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 27, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Kayla Woodruff, 21, driving without a license, $235.
Tiffeny Hartick, 38, operating with expired registration, $85.
Cody Stinger, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.
Matthew Foley, 26, operating without insurance, 2nd offense, $85.
Travis Herron, 48, day speeding, $20.
Michael Cooper, 25, day speeding, $70.
Mark Wilson, 31, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.
Steven Larson, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.
Paul Wengerd, 46, exceeding special zone speed limit, $95.
Robert Wickland, 47, day speeding, $200.
Adrian Corona Raya, 43, driving without a license, $200.
John Brown, 54, day speeding, $20.
Joe Miller, 38, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.
