Sheriff's Log

Ambulance Calls

Plains 3, T. Falls 3, Dixon 1, Hot Springs 1.

Sunday, August 16

Business contact, T. Falls.

Assist miscellaneous, Plains.

Threats, civil case, Hot Springs.

Animal abuse, neighbor issues involving dog, T. Falls.

Body found/coroner.

Stolen vehicle, possible theft, Noxon.

Child custody issues, Plains.

Fire, Dixon.

Harassment/privacy in communications, Dixon.

Civil attempts.

Assist other agency, Plains.

Monday, August 17

Weapons offense, Dixon.

Domestic/PFMA, suspect gone on arrival, Trout creek.

Child custody issues, Plains.

Automated alarm call, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, Dixon.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Trespass, Noxon.

Protection order violation, Hot Springs.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Civil attempts.

Informational case.

Civil served.

Trespass, issues about who can and cannot be on a rental property, Heron.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Fire, T. Falls.

Disturbance, reported as PFMA, Trout Creek.

Tuesday, August 18

Disturbance, Noxon.

Coroner, Plains.

Deputy approached by male walking out of the tree line complaining of subjects lurking in the thick vegetation, Noxon.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Coroner.

Motor vehicle crash.

Fire.

Motor vehicle crash.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Plains.

Fire.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Automated alarm call, Dixon.

Threats, Hot Springs.

Wednesday, August 19

Disturbance, Plains.

Juvenile runaway, T. Falls.

Juvenile runaway, T. Falls.

Coroner, Trout Creek.

Livestock, Noxon.

Livestock, Trout Creek.

Fire.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Livestock, Trout Creek.

Abandoned vehicle.

Threats, Plains.

Drugs.

Gun call trespass issue, Heron.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Thursday, August 20

Fish & Game, T. Falls.

Drugs, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Welfare check, Plains.

Weapons offense.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Animal complaint, Plains.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Animal complaint, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Friday, August 21

Livestock, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, Dixon.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Coroner, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Threats, T. Falls.

Assist other agency, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Abandoned vehicle, hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Fire, T. Falls.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Saturday, August 22

Welfare check, Paradise.

Disturbance.

Theft, Plains.

Property damage, criminal mischief.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Theft.

Motorist assist, T. Falls.

Theft.

Trespass.

Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.

Motorist assist, Plains.

Fire, Dixon.

Mental health issues, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.