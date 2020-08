Bobby Dean Sellmer, 67, passed away near Heron, Montana, on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

A complete obituary will be published later in The Sanders County Ledger. He saw active duty with the U.S. Air Force and also served with the National Guard.

Family and friends are invited to sign Bobby’s online guest book at http://www.coffeltfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.