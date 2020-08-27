County fortunate to have detailed election staff

Yesterday I had another opportunity to be trained as a Election Judge for Sanders County. It is unimaginable the complexity and detail behind the scenes that make your right to vote happen as flawless as it may seem.

We are so fortunate to have Nichol Scribner and Bobbi Christenson and their team serve SC with heart, passion, integrity and respect consistently. Their attention to detail is stunning with surgical precision and purpose. All their efforts are intended to protect and save guard your vote. I can almost get teary eyed experiencing our democracy in action. I definitely am in awe and humbled.

There is no place on Earth that has this “privilege” is in place. Please remember to extend appreciation and kindness to the Clerk and Recorder’s office especially during these turbulent and challenging times. These public servants are doing some heavy lifting right now for the benefit of all of us. Thank you Nichol and Bobbi and team!

Respectfully,

Dawn Gandalf,

Thompson Falls