Organization works hard for kids

I’d like to extend a very heartfelt “Thank You” to the Thompson Falls community, the surrounding towns, many non-profits, and especially the youth who attended the Project ASCENT (PA) camps while I served as Chairman of the Board. I am stepping down as chairman to attend to other aspects of my life and can’t leave without a few words of gratitude for the board and community.

First to the founder of Project ASCENT, Rob Christensen, and the person who holds it all together, Andrea Christensen. These are two amazing individuals who love and believe wholeheartedly in serving the youth and community. You may know the face of Project ASCENT as the organization that hosts a free Winter Festival for all young children, and takes kids 12-17 camping, backpacking, and kayaking, also for free. What the general public doesn’t see are the many meetings, phone calls, internet research (which I call Rob shopping the internet for the best deals), fundraising hours, grant writing, and event planning these two do every day. PA is not just something they do on the side; it is their lifelong ambition and passion. PA is not work, its their life.

Secondly, to the other members of the board; a very hard working group of neighbors who volunteer countless hours (a very conservative estimate of volunteer hours is over 4,000 hours since going non-profit). These are people who for the most part have full time jobs and still manage to find time to make PA run full throttle because they believe our youth are worth it. PA is a strong organization because of their time and efforts. And if the board member has a spouse or significant other, I guarantee they have logged many, many volunteer hours as well.

When Rob conceived Project ASCENT many years ago it was not a non-profit but a program he created working with previous school districts and obtaining funds through grant writing. Three and half years ago when Rob decided to go into non-profit mode, the gears shifted to a new level of commitment. PA as a new non-profit started with nothing, but with initial help from the Thompson Falls School District and a great GEAR-UP Liaison, PA took its first steps. With hard work, and A LOT of community support PA was able to purchase its own camp equipment (and here I must mention, PA received very generous camping equipment donations from foundations and other institutions) , buy a van, purchase trailers, insurance, and so many other necessities an organization needs to operate fully and sustain itself. In addition, there is essential training the field specialists receive like Wilderness First Aid, CPR, and White Water Rescue to name a few. Did I mention we send a representative to the Montana Non-Profit Association’s Annual Conference? We learn how to make ourselves a better more efficient organization and have a chance to talk with other non-profits. When they learn about our camps and how they are offered for free, it blows them away. No one else attending that conference does what PA does.

The camps are spectacular to say the least. Besides the excitement any camp can offer, the kids learn valuable lessons from outdoor specialists who discuss their unique specialties. These have included fish biologists, bear specialists, Native American speakers, USFS personnel, liaisons from other non-profit organizations, a Silver Cloud professional educator, and great local people who teach something fun like rock rappelling and primitive fire starting. I’m proud to say PA is a very viable and lasting presence in the lives of the kids who experience it.

Currently PA provides four camps to local GEAR UP schools; in addition to Thompson Falls, they include Libby, Troy and Arlee, but PA has been offered the chance to broaden its reach to many other Montana GEAR UP schools. Campers who attend Thompson Falls High School actually earn one-half elective credit towards their graduation and are eligible to be hired as a PA Junior Field Specialist for our Bull River Camps. Someday, we hope to offer the PA experience to all schools and provide the same opportunities our local children have. One exclusive PA sponsored kayak camp is offered to students state-wide. We have had kids come from as far away as Great Falls, and Missoula. Recently we have been approached by one organization that wants PA help with a joint US-Canadian kayak project. PA has so many more plans and opportunities on the table for serving this community, not only for kids but for adults too. It is astounding how many outside organizations want to integrate with PA in some form or fashion because this little non-profit is making a solid name for itself. I am so excited for its future and can’t wait to see some of these plans come to fruition, which hopefully will be soon!

Last but certainly not least, I’d like to thank all of the wonderful people and businesses who donated money, items for live and silent auctions, volunteer time, effort, special services and support. There are just too many to name in this space, and to give credit to just a few would be an injustice to everyone else who helped in some way. This organization for sure could not exist without all of you.

The children and ultimately our community are in a better place because PA provides a fun experience, connection to this great Montana NW area, and lifelong memories for the next generation. As I leave Project ASCENT, my hope is your support continues and allow PA to expand its services to the community, area, state and beyond.

I ABSOLUTELY loved being a part of Project ASCENT, who wouldn’t?

Angelo Aldrete,

Thompson Falls