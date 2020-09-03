QUICK DRINK

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
September 3, 2020
Ed Moreth
A pronghorn antelope doe stops to let her calf nurse at the National Bison Range which recently opened to visitors this year. According to Bison Range officials, there are about three dozen pronghorns at the refuge.
