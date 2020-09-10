E-waste event set

The Sanders County Transfer Site at Thompson Falls is hosting an event on Saturday, September 19, to collect and recycle old electronics.

For several years, the county has held this event to help get rid of accumulated old computers, printers, phones and more. The initiative is also working to keep tons of these materials out of landfills. Since the first collection in 2014, the event has recycled nearly 30 tons of electronic trash, taking on 9.79 tons that first year. The weight has been decreasing every year, showing that there is less and less accumulated electronic garbage in the county.

Participants can come to the site any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday to drop off their old electronics. Drop-off is free, except for a $5 fee for any large televisions, commercial printers or big computers. The event is made possible through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which helps sponsor the event as well as assists with organizing it. DEQ is also the organization through which the event can be licensed. Since the coronavirus has shut down many government associations, the county has been having difficulty getting the event going. Usually held in June, this will be the first time the event has been held in the new transfer site facility off of Highway 200 east of town.

According to Sanders County Solid Waste staff, the occasion usually is very popular, bringing in a lot of people to drop off their garbage. Along with the local community, all five schools will be participating. The transfer site holds a school challenge every year, seeing which facility can get rid of the most electronic waste. The winning school will collect an award certificate, showing off their victory.

Refuse district employees also encourage locals to use the year-round recycling services that the site has as well. They can accept clean corrugated cardboard, aluminum cans, metal, vehicle oil and vehicle batteries and more. The facility is also looking for volunteers during the event. For more information or to learn more about recycling in Sanders County, call 827-6942.