READY ... AIM ... Members of the Sink family of Thompson Falls fire cannons during a Civil War re-enactment last weekend in Idaho as spectators brace for the impending boom.

To say that the Sink family from Thompson Falls are history buffs would be an understatement. The group gives their time to helping show others the joys of exploring history hands on by living it. Wesley Sink, and his family, have been attending numerous Civil War reenactments and living history...