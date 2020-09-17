Clarence M. Fried passed away peacefully September 4, 2020 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital at the age of 89. He was born in Fisher, North Dakota, on January 22, 1931.

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Olga Fried, brothers Herbert, Arnold and Wilmer (Bud) and sister Irene (Fried) McDonald. He is survived by brother Edward Fried and his wife Ruth and sister Wilma Huber; his children, Cathy Vose (Danny), Deborah Doty (Mike), Nancy Marsh (Danny), Lisa Fried de Reyes (Octavio Reyes), seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clarence served as a Marine for two years. He lived in Plains for 60 years after leaving the farm in North Dakota. He worked as a carpenter, railroad worker and retired as a sawmill worker. At his request, no memorial service is planned.