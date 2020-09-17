Jacqueline Kay (Larkin) Kirkland, 56, of Noxon passed away September 1, 2020 after a battle with brain cancer.

Jackie was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Larry and Sharon Larkin on June 22,1964. She was the youngest of six children.

Jackie attended all 13 years of school in Noxon. She was a member of 4-H and a cheerleader for the Noxon Red Devils. Jackie was an active member of her community as a Girl Scout leader, school volunteer and helping with Fourth of July activities. For several years, she worked for the Council on Aging at the Noxon Senior Center. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, baking and candy making.

Jackie met her husband, Jeffery Kirkland, in high school and was married in June 5,1984. She loved to go out and collect rocks with her best friend Lorrie to place around the outside of her home and decorate the window ledges inside.

She is survived by her husband Jeff; three daughters Acacia Kirkland of Spokane, Washington, Jessica Kirkland of Vancouver, Washington, and Jasmine Kirkland of Missoula, Montana; her grandchildre- Serena, Lily, Ivy, Malachi, Issac, Aaliyah and Aurora; her mother Sharon Larkin of Noxon; her siblings Teresa Nelson, Debbie Weber, Colin (Mary) Larkin, Clint Jensen, Shawn Larkin and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father Larry Larkin, sister Becky Jensen, brother-in-law Bill Nelson and nephew Jason Nelson, niece Sheila Larkin and great-niece Brylee Nelson.