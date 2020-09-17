Lorraine Mallo Sharp, age 93, passed away September 8, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in the Town of Ford, Wisconsin, in Ben and Jewel Schoonover’s house. Her mother was Nora Mae (Schoonover) Mallo and her father was Archie Arthur Mallo.

Lorraine grew up in the Hannibal, Wisconsin, area and graduated from Hannibal High School in 1944. She talked often about being a child during the Great Depression. Her father died when she turned nine and her brothers joined the military serving in WWII, so much of the farm work was done by Lorraine.

When Lorraine turned 18, she married Edwin Martin and moved to Chicago. They were married February 11, 1945. Shortly after her marriage, Edwin was killed in an auto accident. Her only child with Edwin, Donna Rae died shortly after birth. They were both buried in the Donald Cemetery in Donald, Wisconsin.

While standing up for a friend’s wedding in January 1948, Lorraine met the love of her life, Emmertt Sharp. They married March 2, 1948 and were married for 59 and a half years. The couple farmed in the Donald area for several years and then moved to Hannibal to run the Sharp’s Club. Lorraine also attended Taylor County Teacher’s College and graduated in 1966. Upon graduating, Lorraine and her family moved to Hot Springs, Montana where she worked as a fourth-grade teacher. Her education continued at the University of Montana in Missoula and she received her master’s degree. It was there, in Hot Springs, that she went on to become the first woman high school principal.

In 1982, Lorraine accepted a job in St. Michael, Alaska, as a principal/teacher for the Bering Strait School District. She spoke often of her fondness for St. Michael, and her love for Alaska.

Our mother had several hobbies besides playing cards. She was fantastic at sewing. We grew up with her sewing our clothes on her Singer sewing machine. She was an avid reader and a great knitter. She always had her hands moving making afghans for us and her grandkids.

Our mother was known for her quick wit, strength and as a woman ahead of her time. She was proud that all her children were college educated. We loved her more and more as she aged along with us. She was the one we went to for advice and appreciated all the sacrifices she and our father made for us. We will miss her terribly but are happy in the fact that she is once again at our father’s side.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin; daughter, Donna; and her second, husband of more than 59 years, Emmertt; her sisters, Gladys, Hazel and Winnie; her brothers, Guy, Hughie, Bob, George and Irving Mallo.

Surviving Lorraine are her children, Linda (Ric) Ried of Polson, Bruce (Gerri) Sharp of Bend, Oregon, Tracy (Laura) Sharp of Polson, and Mindy (Tony) Harwood of Polson.

She has six grandsons, Brandon Ried, Jace Harwood, Damon, Ryan and Devon Sharp and Kendall Harwood; she has two granddaughters, Shannon Sharp and Kasey Mannix. Lorraine has 11 great-grandsons and 5 great-granddaughters.

Recently she had become a great-great grandmother. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her special friend, Eric Casperson, spent a lot of time with her when they both lived in Florence, Arizona. Both had a passion for playing cards and participated in card games several times a week.

Due to coronavirus, there will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery for immediate family only. A later date will be announced for a “celebration of life” with family, friends, and relatives. She truly led a remarkable life and we all cherish her memory. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at lakefuneralhome

andcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.