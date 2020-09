MAKING A PLAY at a tough serve, Lady Hawks Ariana Wood and Cheyla Irvine in action at Saturday's match with Anaconda at TFHS. Lady Hawks travel to Eureka for a District 7B conference match this Saturday.

The Lady Hawks may have lost to Anaconda Saturday at TFHS gym, but you will not hear coach Sandra Kazmierczak complaining about it. In fact, it was just the opposite.

"Wasn't that a great match?" she asked. "Anaconda is a very solid team with a good bench. We played well but they played a little...