Savage Heat to host Red Devil in key 6-Man contest

It’s big game time in Montana 6-Man football.

With both teams hoping to strike an early blow for playoff position, the 2-0 Hot Springs Savage Heat, fresh off a 51-0 road conquest of the Gardiner Bruins, will host the 1-0 Noxon Red Devils Friday night in the Spa City.

Coach Bart Haflich and hi...