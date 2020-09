STEADY Cael Thilmony runs in the Flathead Lake Monster Triad in Bigfork Saturday.

Led by Justin Morgan and Josey Neesvig, who won individual titles, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk boys and Lady Hawks swept both team titles at the Flathead Lake Monster Triad in Bigfork Saturday.

Morgan clocked 18:40.7 to win the boys' crown while Neesvig crossed the line in 23:18.1 to claim the...