Charlo wins first meeting between 14C favorites

The Hot Springs Lady Savage Heat took one on the chin, after their leader, Katelyn Christensen took one to the nose.

In an early-season matchup of District 14C contenders, the Charlo Vikings stopped the Savage Heat 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 in Hot Springs Saturday.

Along the way, early in the...