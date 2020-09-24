COMING TOGETHER

Vigil honors Ginsberg's life, accomplishments

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a small woman at just 5-foot-1, but she made a huge impact with her life. Such was the case with a small gathering in Thompson Falls Sunday evening.

Sarah Cooper of Trout Creek organized a candlelight vigil to honor Ginsberg, the Supreme Court Justice who passed away last weekend at the age of 87. Although only eight people came to the vigil, Cooper was happy to provide a common place for people to grieve and honor Ginsberg. Cooper said the idea was last minute, but "I just wanted to honor her. She worked hard for her country, not just for women but for men." Cooper brought her daughter Rachel to the vigil.

"She didn't allow other people's perceptions of women to limit her," Cooper said "I want that for my daughter."

Cooper said it was a small group on Sunday evening, but she hoped it would have a big impact, just like RGB, as Ginsberg was often referred to. Cooper said she had people sender her messages that they would not be able to attend but would be lighting candles at home. Ginsberg was Jewish, and Cooper recited the Kaddish, a Jewish prayer for death. Cooper also acknowledged the children who came to the vigil. "I love seeing the young people here. It's important for you guys to light your candle."

Cooper also handed out bundles of postcards which could be mailed to voters, encouraging them to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Hayley Allen-Blakney of Thompson Falls brought her children Emmett and Sage to the vigil. "I felt it's super important to honor her and everything she's done," Blakney stated. "I remember the day she was sworn in, I was 11 or 12, and it stuck in my mind" because of how significant the event was. "It feels amazing to be able to come together in our community," Blakney added.

"Lehayim," Blakney said as she held up her candle, a Hebrew toast to light and to life.