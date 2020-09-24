ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What's your favorite fall-time activity in Sanders County?

 
September 24, 2020



ELDER DALIN JOHNSON, Peoria, Arizona - “To do service, especially helping people with their gardens and raking leaves.”

EMMANUEL LEFEBVRE, Thompson Falls - “Getting firewood.”

BLAIR BROOKS, Thompson Falls - “To sit outside with a blanket on a cool day and drink coffee.”

BRANDON KNUTSON, Thompson Falls - “It would absolutely have to be being outside and doing anything athletic, sports wise or going out on a hike.”

SIERRA LILLY, Thompson Falls - “High school sports.”

BRIAN BROWN, Kila, Montana - “Hunting, because it gets me out of the house and out where I want to be.”


 

