Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
September 24, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Jimmy McCracken, 44, habitual offender, $333, 16 days in jail.

Sakoya Ladeaux, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.

Gary Lammert, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.

Babak Jabbari, 54, day speeding, $70.

David Phillips, 42, day speeding, $120.

Jeffrey Barton, 35, improper passing, $85; day speeding, $120.

Michael Caltzonzint, 34, day speeding, $70.

Alisha Burland-Taylor, 43, day speeding, $20.

Shane Drollinger, 53, day speeding, $70.

Larry Olson, 68, day speeding, $70.

Sean Cotter, 45, day speeding, $70.

Nolan McDaniels, 20, day speeding, $70.

Michael Stevens, 30, day speeding, $20.

Lonnie Herrmann, 68, day speeding, $70.

Jim Cassil, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.

Paul Chambers, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Compton, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.

Scott Crowe, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.

Janet Harrison, 78, exceeding special zone speed limit, $85.

Joe Sheppard, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dixon Wiegele, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brenda Rummel, 43, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; day speeding, $70.

Anthony Amsberry, 29, day speeding, $70.

Kathy McNamara, 64, day speeding, $70.

Tadd Nicely, 41, day speeding, $20.

Paul Smith, 53, day speeding, $20.

Joshua Weatherly, 32, day speeding, $70.

Everett Chun, 38, day speeding, $70.

Jonathan Lemieux, 21, day speeding, $70.

Arthur Warren, 60, day speeding, $70.

Rachel Driggs, 26, day speeding, $70.

Zachary Evertz, 20, day speeding, $20.

Douglas Gray, 69, day speeding, $20.

William Rosler, 20, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Wolf, 36, day speeding, $70.

Mather McCrossen, 27, operating unregistered vehicle, $75; fleeing peace officer, $365; stop sign violation, $85; driving while privilege is revoked, 1st offense, $275; night speeding, $200.

Megan Holman, 23, vicious dog, $150, restitution, $415.25.

Jonathan Wehrman, 26, tampering with communication device, $185.

D’andre Seymour, 26, day speeding, $20.

Jil Walton, 54, stop sign violation, $85.

Shawn Elliott, 65, day speeding, $20.

Dusty Fratzke, 39, day speeding, $20; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; operating without insurance, 2nd offense, $375; operating unregistered vehicle, $75; display license plates assigned to another vehicle, $35.

 
