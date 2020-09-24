Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
September 24, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Jimmy McCracken, 44, habitual offender, $333, 16 days in jail.
Sakoya Ladeaux, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.
Gary Lammert, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.
Babak Jabbari, 54, day speeding, $70.
David Phillips, 42, day speeding, $120.
Jeffrey Barton, 35, improper passing, $85; day speeding, $120.
Michael Caltzonzint, 34, day speeding, $70.
Alisha Burland-Taylor, 43, day speeding, $20.
Shane Drollinger, 53, day speeding, $70.
Larry Olson, 68, day speeding, $70.
Sean Cotter, 45, day speeding, $70.
Nolan McDaniels, 20, day speeding, $70.
Michael Stevens, 30, day speeding, $20.
Lonnie Herrmann, 68, day speeding, $70.
Jim Cassil, 78, seatbelt violation, $20.
Paul Chambers, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Compton, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.
Scott Crowe, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.
Janet Harrison, 78, exceeding special zone speed limit, $85.
Joe Sheppard, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dixon Wiegele, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brenda Rummel, 43, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; day speeding, $70.
Anthony Amsberry, 29, day speeding, $70.
Kathy McNamara, 64, day speeding, $70.
Tadd Nicely, 41, day speeding, $20.
Paul Smith, 53, day speeding, $20.
Joshua Weatherly, 32, day speeding, $70.
Everett Chun, 38, day speeding, $70.
Jonathan Lemieux, 21, day speeding, $70.
Arthur Warren, 60, day speeding, $70.
Rachel Driggs, 26, day speeding, $70.
Zachary Evertz, 20, day speeding, $20.
Douglas Gray, 69, day speeding, $20.
William Rosler, 20, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Wolf, 36, day speeding, $70.
Mather McCrossen, 27, operating unregistered vehicle, $75; fleeing peace officer, $365; stop sign violation, $85; driving while privilege is revoked, 1st offense, $275; night speeding, $200.
Megan Holman, 23, vicious dog, $150, restitution, $415.25.
Jonathan Wehrman, 26, tampering with communication device, $185.
D’andre Seymour, 26, day speeding, $20.
Jil Walton, 54, stop sign violation, $85.
Shawn Elliott, 65, day speeding, $20.
Dusty Fratzke, 39, day speeding, $20; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; operating without insurance, 2nd offense, $375; operating unregistered vehicle, $75; display license plates assigned to another vehicle, $35.
