Residents discuss housing needs

A lack of housing in Sanders County and what to do about it was discussed last week at a housing needs assessment task force meeting. Around 30 representatives from various organizations in Sanders and Mineral counties, including Sanders County Community Development Corporation (SCCDC) and Sanders County Community Housing Organization (SCCHO), collaborated in a joint effort.

"I think the meeting was well populated," Ray Brown, SCCDC Executive Director, said of the attendance. "I think that really shows that there is not just an interest, but everybody recognizes that we have a housing issue, county wide, across all sectors, and people want to be part of the solution. That's very encouraging."

The objective of the meeting was to assess information and data that has been gathered that addresses the housing needs in the county. From that collected data, Sanders County representatives created a vision and a list of priorities that outlined the problems the county is facing due to the lack of housing in the area.

"All the information that has been gathered – the surveys that were conducted, the interviews, this meeting – all of that information is compiled into a housing needs assessment. It then becomes a formal publication that we are able to use as a tool to educate the residents here, to educate the politicians, and we also use it as a tool to acquire funding for certain types of housing programs," Brown stated.

Housing surveys were conducted within Sanders County to assess concerns in the area. Along with population and demographic trends that were gathered, employers were surveyed on the challenges they face due to the lack of housing. Of the 26 surveys sent out, 15 surveys were completed. Of those, 66.7% stated that employee housing availability was a serious challenge employers face when hiring and training employees. When asked how difficult it is for employees to find affordable housing, 60% of those surveyed said it is a serious difficulty to find affordable housing in Sanders County. Finding rental housing for year-round employees and entry-level for-sale housing are listed as high priorities in Sanders County.

A total of 391 residents were surveyed about housing in the county. The first survey asked about perceived housing conditions in the area. Almost 63% responded that they strongly agree that there is a shortage of affordable homes in the county, with 63.7% saying there is a shortage of affordable rental housing in the county. Of those polled, 56.4% said that price is a major housing barrier the county faces, with 48% saying that available inventory is also another major barrier.

Professional practitioners, agency leaders and elected officials were also polled. Of the 51 surveys sent out, 23 surveys were completed. From those, 78.3% said single family housing availability in the county is not sufficient, 73.9% said duplex and apartment availability in the county is not sufficient and 56.5% said availability for condominiums and town homes is not sufficient.

Four priorities were listed as the major housing problems that need to be addressed in the county. Single family housing, rental housing, senior housing and infrastructure, regulatory and programs. Housing case studies were conducted to find programs and resources that could potentially work for Sanders County.

Case studies done by the USDA Rural Development outlined different housing programs and grants, and even tax credits that could help Sanders County increase affordable access. Senior housing is another problem this county faces. Various retirement housing models were shown at last week's meeting, with attendees agreeing that a mix of assisted living in the area with a choice of services provided is what this county needs. As senior housing is built, open housing will support the local market. According to the group discussion, single family housing in the area needs to be ideally less than 1,500 square feet, in the $150,000 to $200,000 price range with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rental needs in the area include housing that is in the monthly price range $500 to $700 with one to three bedrooms. Looking at the density of the city and outside of city limits to build is part of the solution needed to proceed. Another priority at the meeting was infrastructure, or the lack thereof. The group determined the current infrastructure – water and sewer – needs to be strengthened or updated in order to bring in any kind of housing.

Brown addressed the concerns that may come from the community when low-income housing or housing projects are brought into the equation. "The concern is that you hear of a housing project, and people automatically think that we are discussing low income housing. Where that concern comes from, is a terrible stigma that exists. There is zero evidence to support an increase of crime," Brown said of any kind of preconceived notions.

"The second thing, that's not what we are talking about here. This assessment is primarily geared toward addressing the needs of the workforce; folks who are in that 25-45 age range, and we are trying to get something affordable that's right around the $150,000 to $225,000 level," Brown expressed. "That's the level we are really trying to achieve. We're also trying to talk about senior living. This is not a low-income housing survey."

As the group plans strategic actions, they are moving toward a housing cooperative model for the area. "A co-op is the model that we are going for here," Brown said. "The cost of getting involved in land here, by the time you start digging a hole and you get your utilities in, it's just too much for entry level."

So, what's next? As soon as they have the housing assessment in their hands, that is when the real work begins. "I'm being tasked with identifying vacant properties, or any kind of property that is appropriate for re-build," Brown said. "We already have properties identified, including a property by the high school in Noxon and Thompson Falls."