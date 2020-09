Sheriff's Log

Ambulance

T. Falls 8, Plains 12, Paradise 2, Trout Creek 1, Hot Springs 3, Heron 1, Dixon 1

Sunday, September 13

Informational case, Dixon.

Disturbance, Plains.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, Paradise.

Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

U.S. Forest Service campground check, Paradise.

Theft, Plains.

Security check, Hot Springs.

Monday, September 14

Stolen vehicle, Hot Springs.

Informational case, Hot Springs.

Coroner called, Hot Springs.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Animal bite, report of a female bitten by a cat while trying to break up a fight between it and her cat, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Plains.

Theft, insurance fraud case, Unknown.

Harassment/privacy in communication, courthouse disturbance, T. Falls.

Welfare check, Heron.

Theft, Perma.

Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.

Domestic/ PFMA, Unknown.

Informational case, Trout Creek.

Automated alarm call, Noxon.

Tuesday, September 15

Theft, Trout Creek.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Coroner called, Trout Creek.

Property damage/criminal mischief, Plains.

Assault, Trout Creek.

Theft, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Trespass, Plains.

General animal call or complaint, Trout Creek.

Livestock, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

General animal call or complaint, T. Falls.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Plains.

Informational case, Paradise.

Theft, Plains.

Wednesday,

September 16

Assist motorist/ citizen, Paradise.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Prowler, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Child welfare, abuse, Plains.

Theft, report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle, Paradise.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Warrant service, wanted subject located and arrested on multiple warrants, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Plains.

Theft, Paradise.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Plains.

Animal other, Plains.

Fire, Plains.

Coroner called, T. Falls.

Thursday,

September 17

Civil attempts, Unknown.

Civil attempts, Unknown.

Search warrant, T. Falls.

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains.

Protection order violation, report of possible violation, Heron.

Informational case, Plains.

Assault, T. Falls.

Assault, Hot Springs.

Friday, September 18

Theft, ongoing theft report, Trout Creek.

Child welfare/abuse, CPS report alleging multiple sexual assaults, T. Falls.

General animal call or complaint, Trout Creek.

Animal other, barking dogs and dogs killing chickens, Noxon.

Person missing, Dixon.

Security check, T. Falls.

Road hazard, debris on road, T. Falls.

Informational case, Hot Springs.

Assault, T. falls.

Bar check, T. Falls.

Fire, Plains.

Saturday, September 19

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Plains.

Informational case, Lonepine.

Road hazard/blockage, Hot Springs.

Welfare check, Heron.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Animal other, Hot Springs.