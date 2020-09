The Lady Hawk JV volleyball team won one of three home matches over the past two weeks, falling 26-24, 27-25, 15-13 to Deer Lodge Sept. 10, dropping a 20-25, 25-12, 15-12, 15-4 decision to Anaconda Sept. 12 and winning 25-15, 25-19, 15-10 over Plains Sept. 15.

Against Deer Lodge, Abbi Lane total...