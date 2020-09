THIS SHIRT-TAIL tackle attempt by Darby failed as Falls senior Derek Andersen pulled away and picked up another 20 yards or so before finally being brought down Saturday. Blue Hawks travel to Arlee for another Western Conference 8-Man game Friday.

Fear the relentless ones, for they can never be satisfied.

Unrelenting to the visiting Darby Tigers from the get-go Saturday, the persistently relentless Thompson Falls Blue Hawks swamped the Tigers 56-0 on Previs Field.

Far from satisfied, the unbeaten (4-0) and No. 4 ranked Hawks wing to Arle...