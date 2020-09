PLAINS TROTTER Lexa Craft bumps up a shot as teammate Dacia Black watches at TFHS Sept. 15.

The Plains Trotters dropped a pair of volleyball matches last week, falling 25-11, 25-12, 25-8 to the Lady Hawks in Thompson Falls Tuesday, and 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 to Clark Fork in Plains Thursday.

Against Thompson Falls, Madison Elliott hit two kills and block to lead the Trotters at the net, I...